5,545,020 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Acquired by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,545,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.89% of CCC Intelligent Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,292,611 shares of company stock worth $285,547,265. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

