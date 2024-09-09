50,100 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Ping Capital Management Inc.

Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

NYSE PBR opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

