4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDMT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

FDMT stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. 182,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.81.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,847 shares of company stock worth $777,401. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

