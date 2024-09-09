4,135 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,086,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $140.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average of $163.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.