2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Up 8.3%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 985,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,051,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $399,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

