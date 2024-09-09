27,394 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $238,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

QCOM opened at $160.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.95 and its 200 day moving average is $181.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

