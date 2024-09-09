2,568,400 Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Purchased by Ping Capital Management Inc.

Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,568,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,676,000. YPF Sociedad Anónima makes up about 15.8% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ping Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of YPF Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YPF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,877.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,051,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,286 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 482,178 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $23.35 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

