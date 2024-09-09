2,076 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $430.17 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $450.35. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.15.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

