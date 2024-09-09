183,747 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Purchased by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.