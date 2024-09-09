1,577 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,361,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 549.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $194.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $145.94 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

