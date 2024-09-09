11,161 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by NRI Wealth Management LC

NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Micron Technology accounts for 1.1% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $86.38 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.04.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,827,113 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

