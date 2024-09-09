1,000 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Acquired by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
VONE opened at $244.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $185.74 and a 52-week high of $255.91.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
