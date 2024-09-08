ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.35 on October 17th

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.11. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTO
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.