ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.35 on October 17th

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.11. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

