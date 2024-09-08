Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $197.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.39.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $146.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 166.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 613.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $866,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.