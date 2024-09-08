Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $197.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.39.

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $146.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 166.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 613.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $866,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.