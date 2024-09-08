Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $146.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $1,328,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $866,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

