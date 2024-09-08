Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,061,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,141,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.
Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.
Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.
