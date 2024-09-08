Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,061,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,141,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Zoomcar Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zoomcar

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zoomcar stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZCAR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.93% of Zoomcar at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

