Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.3% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,613. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

