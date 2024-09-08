Zentry Price Reaches $0.0155 on Exchanges (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Zentry has a market cap of $90.20 million and $3.21 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zentry has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zentry

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01560178 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,912,433.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

