Zebec Network Price Reaches $0.0009 (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $51.71 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebec Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,410,357,481 tokens. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 55,918,907,250 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00085996 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $7,801,586.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebec Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebec Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.