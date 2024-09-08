ZClassic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $411,606.24 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00037788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.