Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $4.44. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 47,894 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $392.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.93 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 24.38%.

Yiren Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 90,726 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 432,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the first quarter valued at $715,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

See Also

