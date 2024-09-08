Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $4.44. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 47,894 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.93 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 24.38%.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Yiren Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 90,726 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 432,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the first quarter valued at $715,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
