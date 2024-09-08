Ycg LLC Has $51.24 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ycg LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,754 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 4.2% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned 0.13% of MSCI worth $51,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI traded down $10.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $559.85. The stock had a trading volume of 429,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,400. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $535.55 and a 200 day moving average of $521.92. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.