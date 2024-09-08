Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.