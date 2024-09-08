Wolfe Research Reiterates Peer Perform Rating for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded Stellantis to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.44 price target (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.34.

Shares of STLA opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

