Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Visteon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.31.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $96.76 on Thursday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $95.40 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.17.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Visteon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Visteon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

