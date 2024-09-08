Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.19.

Get Wix.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WIX opened at $156.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.