Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 949 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $611.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $584.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $622.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

