Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 705 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $566.63 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $578.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

