Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,614 shares of company stock worth $13,519,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $269.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.39 and its 200-day moving average is $249.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $278.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

