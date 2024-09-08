Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $304,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 94,631 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,633,000. Umpqua Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

