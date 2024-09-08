Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA owned 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $150,557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 354,616 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 340,555 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 212,121 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 188,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.63 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 315.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PotlatchDeltic

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.