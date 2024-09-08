Wind River Trust Co Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wind River Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.42. The company has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

