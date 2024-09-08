Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.29

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $3.65. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 809 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

