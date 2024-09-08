Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.67.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MCD traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $289.51. 3,863,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,613. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.76. The company has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

