Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $54.44 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 3.4% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co raised its position in Linde by 3.7% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Linde by 2.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.85. 2,012,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.