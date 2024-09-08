Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $41.03 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for about 2.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Watsco worth $41,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,465. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

