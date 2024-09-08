Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 424 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,941,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PZA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. 491,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,656. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

