Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 320,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares during the last quarter.

BSJQ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. 174,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,229. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

