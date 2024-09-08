Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

BATS:INDA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 5,968,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

