Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases 3,068 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,114,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.1% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $19.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,432,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,186,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

