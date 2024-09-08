Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNAM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VNAM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $19.00.
Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF Company Profile
