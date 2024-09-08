Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $534,000 in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,348. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.