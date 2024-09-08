Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $223,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.62. 4,827,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,720. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

