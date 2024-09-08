Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys 338 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $828.73.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $876.68. 2,074,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $918.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $857.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.19.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

