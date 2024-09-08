Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys 117 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.27 and a 200 day moving average of $354.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

