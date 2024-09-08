Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires 585 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.37. 244,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,191. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.