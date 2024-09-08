Wells Fargo & Company Trims XPO (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $119.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.29.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $101.70 on Thursday. XPO has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

