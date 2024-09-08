Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lifted by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,044,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,595 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $84,819,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE WFC traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $54.00. 21,853,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,798,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

