Wells Fargo & Company Increases NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $120.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 253.2% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after buying an additional 1,266,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 160,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NRG Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,306,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

