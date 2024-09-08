Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 9,125 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.81% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after buying an additional 764,806 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,748,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,343,000.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $43.92 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.